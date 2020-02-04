Cooking Corner: Smoky Heirloom Tomato Soup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a fresh take on an American classic.

Smoky Heirloom Tomato Soup

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30-40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp unsalted butter

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp smoked paprika

3 1/2 lb heirloom tomatoes, quartered

1 thyme sprig

1 bay leaf

1/3 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat an oven to 400°. Place the tomatoes on a sheet tray and drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil. Roast until the skins are slightly charred and the flesh is tender. In a soup pot, melt the butter and remaining olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat until translucent. Add the paprika and cook until fragrant. Add the tomatoes, thyme and bay leaf, season with salt and pepper and bring the tomato mixture to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderate heat for 15 minutes. Discard the thyme sprig and bay leaf.

In a blender, puree the soup in batches until smooth. Stir the cream into the soup and season with salt and pepper.