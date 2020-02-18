Cooking Corner: Shrimp Creole And Piri Piri Sauce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making Shrimp Creole and Piri Piri Sauce!

Shrimp Creole

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 cups onion, chopped

1 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced chopped

1 ½ cups Market District™ Chicken Stock

2 tsp Market District™ Creole Seasoning or more to taste

1 tsp Market District™ hot paprika

2 bay leaves

2 cups fresh tomatoes, chopped (or 1 can Market District™ San Marzano diced tomatoes)

½ tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ lb Natures Basket® shrimp 26-30 count, peeled and deveined

4 scallions, chopped

¼ cup parsley, chopped

Salt, pepper and Market District™ Cayenne Pepper Sauce to taste

Directions:

In a large sauce pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions, peppers, celery and garlic. Cook the vegetables until the onion is translucent, approximately 6 minutes. Stir in the stock, Creole seasoning, paprika, bay leaves, tomatoes and Worcestershire sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce to a simmer; cook for 15-20 minutes or until thickened.

Add the Shrimp to the pot and cook the shrimp until they are pink and cooked through. Stir in the green onions and parsley.

Serve with white rice.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Piri Piri Sauce

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Makes: 2 cups

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup onion, chopped

2 fire roasted red peppers

½ jalapeno, seeded

3 red chiles, seeded

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tbsp piri piri hot sauce (or ½ jalapeno seeded)

6 cloves garlic

1-2 tbsp piri piri hot sauce (or ½ jalapeno seeded)

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.