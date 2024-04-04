Cookie Monster visits Pittsburgh to celebrate millions in grants for childhood learning initiative

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A very recognizable and rather enthusiastic ambassador visited Pittsburgh to help the PNC Foundation celebrate 20 years of its signature philanthropic campaign called "Grow Up Great."

Cookie Monster himself appeared at The Tower at PNC Plaza for the event, and KDKA-TV got the exclusive interview.

"Me here to celebrate something called 'Grow Up Great.' Yeah, it teaches children so many important things like math and science and all kinds of lessons to help them, you know, to grow up great. Yeah," said Cookie Monster.

Cookie Monster visited Pittsburgh to help the PNC Foundation celebrate 20 years of its Grow Up Great initiative. (Photo: KDKA)

Grow Up Great is dedicated to preparing children for success in school and in life. It reaches youth from birth through age 5. Since its inception, it has impacted more than 10 million children across the country.

The PNC Foundation announced $10.2 million in grants to mark the anniversary, with $5.2 million towards imagining and creating high-quality, nature-based outdoor play and learning environments.

"Right here in Pittsburgh, we've been working with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and they will be using their grant dollars to help support Pittsburgh Public Schools early childhood centers and create some spectacular outdoor learning play spaces for young children," Sally McCrady, the president and chair of the PNC Foundation, said.

New resources will also be provided from Sesame Workshop, which has a long-standing partnership with the PNC Foundation.

There will also be a $5 million extension of support for DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit that connects donors with public school classrooms.