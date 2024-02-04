Convenience store employee found shot on the South Side

Store clerk shot in the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A convenience store employee is recovering in the hospital after a late-night shooting on the South Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10:30 on Saturday night, police were called to the 2100 block of E. Carson Street for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, they found the man inside the store, where he had run to after being shot at the intersection of 22nd and E. Carson Streets.

Police found him with a gunshot wound to his chest and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition but eventually upgraded to stable condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police Headquarters at 412-323-7800.

