Controlled bow deer hunting begins today in two of Pittsburgh's city parks

Deer culling begins in two of Pittsburgh's parks today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two of Pittsburgh's parks today will be full of hunters trying to cull the city's large deer population.

It's the first day of controlled bow deer hunting in both Riverview and Frick Parks in Pittsburgh.

This, of course, is the measure the city decided on to control the exploding population of white-tailed deer that they said is causing a lot of problems.

Now, this is a pilot program for deer management, according to the city.

In a statement released on Thursday, the city said "While deer are a normal part of the ecosystem, overpopulation can lead to a number of issues, including agricultural and landscape damage, risk of disease, and deer-vehicle collisions" among other things.

While the city said they did look into other options for management such as birth control, castration, and the transfer of deer to other parts of the commonwealth, they said that culling the herd is the best bet.

"It is clear that the only effective and cost-efficient deer management plan for parks and hence for cities includes hunting," said Madri Isler from Protect Our Parks and Gardens.

Starting today, and for most Saturdays through December 9, 30 archers selected by the city will be in both Frick and Riverview Parks in selected areas, hunting deer.

These archers had to apply and undergo background checks, as well as pass a rigorous archery proficiency test before they were chosen.

For the public and parkgoers, the parks will be open so people are asked to stay on established trails, wear bright-colored clothing, and keep dogs leashed out of respect for the hunters.