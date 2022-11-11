As vote count continues, control of state House still undecided

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Party control of the state House of Representatives is still up in the air two days after the election.

As political editor Jon Delano reports, it all comes down to two undecided races in suburban Philadelphia.

Meet state House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, who could become Pennsylvania's first-ever female speaker of the House.

"Finally, after 246 years since our first session, we can finally have a woman stand at the desk, not the same desk, but Ben Franklin was once the speaker," McClinton said. "It's tremendously exciting for women everywhere, for girls everywhere, for our daughters who will see themselves going even farther."

Democrats have won 101 seats in the state House, but it takes 102 seats to have a constitutional majority in Harrisburg.

"We have two races that are outstanding where the counties, Bucks County and Montgomery County, are still counting," McClinton said.

In the 142nd District, the Democrat leads by just two votes. While in the 151st District, the Republican leads by 26 votes. In both, some mail-in and provisional ballots need to be counted. If Republicans win both seats, they continue to control the House. But if Democrats win one of the two seats, they take charge.

A spokesperson for current House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, said it was premature for any party to claim victory.

"There are still House races to be decided and we remain committed to ensuring every legal and valid vote is counted before determining which caucus will have the majority next session."

McClinton says if Democrats take charge, watch for less partisan politics and more bi-partisan bills that new Governor Josh Shapiro can sign.

"We're not going to spend time relitigating elections from 2020," McClinton said. "We're not going to spend time trying to throw votes out. We're not going to spend time fighting about issues on which we all agree – about three out of every five issues Democrats and Republicans agree – so we will have the opportunity to push an agenda forward, to get policies enacted that will benefit Pennsylvanians across the state."

Even after all the votes are counted in these two districts next week, watch for possible court battles.

And here's another wrinkle for the Democrats. One member, Tony Deluca, has passed away and two others, Summer Lee and Austin Davis, have been elected to other offices, meaning three special elections to replace them this spring.