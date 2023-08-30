Control of state House depends on winner of September special election in Allegheny County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- In less than three weeks, some local residents will vote in a special election that will have a profound effect on state government in Harrisburg.

When Sara Innamorato left the state House this summer to run full-time for county executive, she left a tie in the House of Representatives in Harrisburg -- 101 Democrats and 101 Republicans. Now a special election on Sept. 19 will determine who controls the state House.

Residents in the 21st Legislative District -- Shaler, Etna, Millvale, Reserve and parts of Pittsburgh like the Strip District and Lawrenceville -- will decide whether Democrat Lindsay Powell or Republican Erin Connolly Autenreith represent them in the state House and which party takes control.

"I have my community and would really like to save it. I would like -- I am not happy with the progressive policies. I'm a Pittsburgh girl, and I don't like what I see," Erin Connolly Autenreith said.

A real estate agent and chair of the Shaler Republican Party, Autenreith's top issues are crime, education and jobs.

"The crime issue is from not having a good job and not feeling they're educated enough to have the confidence."

Democrat Powell from Lawrenceville, who has worked 10 years in city government, says her top issues are affordable housing, sustainable wages for all and safe bridges and infrastructure, including beautiful parks and playgrounds.

"Making sure that everyone can stay in their home, making sure that we have a strong equitable local economy. For me, that means ensuring that every single person has access to family-sustaining wages," Powell said.

Powell also cites her government experience.

"I like to tease I've done every single job but this one. I've been the person who answers the phone you when call your elected official, drafting and crafting the legislation. I've been part of the team to implement the policies that come from these halls," she said.

Powell says protecting reproductive rights is also essential while Autenreith is a bit more nuanced, saying government should stay out of these decisions.

"I'm more for the individual. I personally don't believe in it, but I don't think I have a right to make a decision for somebody else. That's the way I would for any kind of medical decision they have. I think the government has gotten a little too – overstepped. That's why I'm more about getting back to the basics," Autenreith said.

"Reproductive freedom is critical. I think for those who are able to have children, making sure they have the say over what happens to their body is one of utmost importance and freedoms we must protect in Harrisburg," Powell said.

These special elections are notorious for low voter turnout -- maybe 10-15% of voters will participate. But on this vote, we could have either a Republican or Democratic-controlled state House.