Federal agency begins examination of whether gas stoves should be banned in USA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal agency says it's beginning to collect information on whether to ban gas stoves in American homes.

As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano reports, that has brought a strong reaction from those who prefer gas to electric.

Over one-third of American households – and up to 70 percent of homes in some states – prefer gas ranges to electric stoves for cooking.

"Data on consumer preferences show that people prefer cooking with natural gas," says Richard Meyer, vice president of energy markets for the American Gas Association.

But a recent study suggests 13 percent of childhood asthma can be attributed to the use of gas stoves, says Matt Mehalik, executive director of the Breathe Project.

"The combustion of natural gas inside peoples' homes elevates nitrogen oxide levels, and those are risks to asthma exacerbation, especially in people who are younger or older or have health issues," says Mehalik.

But Meyer says that the study is deeply flawed.

"I've characterized that paper as an advocacy-based mathematical exercise. It did not involve any testing of appliances," he says.

Calls to ban gas stoves and worries that this might actually happen let the Consumer Product Safety Commission issue this statement on Tuesday:

"CPSC has not proposed any regulatory action on gas stoves at this time. Any regulatory action by the commission would involve a lengthy process. Agency staff plans to start gathering data and perspectives from the public on potential hazards associated with gas stoves, and proposed solutions to those hazards later this year."

In a separate tweet, one of the five commissioners – Rich Trumka, Jr. – wrote, "To be clear, CPSC is not coming for anyone's gas stove. Regulations apply to new products."

Some states have taken action on their own, banning gas ranges in new homes, but not in Pennsylvania.

If you feel strongly about keeping your gas range or banning them, call your member of Congress. Nobody expects anything to happen quickly on this issue.