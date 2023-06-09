Watch CBS News
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can help if you are in a money mess

By Jon Delano

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There's a new place to turn if you find yourself in a money mess.

KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains in this week's Money Minute.

Have you ever heard of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? It's one of our newer federal government agencies and a good place to turn if you are not getting help from the financial services you use.

The CFPB will take your complaint, contact the offending company and secure a response back. Officials say it usually takes a few weeks to get a response.

Always start with the financial service company yourself, but if their customer service stinks or you think they won't solve your problem, go to the feds at the CFPB.

So what kind of complaints will they accept? Well, almost anything involving consumer money — like bank accounts, credit cards and credit repair services, debt collection, money transfers, mortgages, payday loans, personal loans, prepaid cards, student loans, and vehicle loans and leases.

You can submit your complaint online or by phone.

