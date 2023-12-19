Consumer alert issued for Dagu Rice Noodle in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A consumer alert has been issued for Dagu Rice Noodle, a restaurant in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The alert was issued on December 12 and the Allegheny County Health Department says that a recent inspection found live insects crawling in and on bags of rice and fruit flies that were too numerous to count, on and flying around a wet rag on the top of a large pot.

A consumer alert has been issued for Dagu Rice Noodle, a restaurant in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The report also noted that an employee didn't wash their hands before preparing food and mentioned issued regarding food temperatures and cross-contamination.

The restaurant is allowed to stay open with the alert in place.