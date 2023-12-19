Consumer alert issued for Dagu Rice Noodle in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A consumer alert has been issued for Dagu Rice Noodle, a restaurant in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
The alert was issued on December 12 and the Allegheny County Health Department says that a recent inspection found live insects crawling in and on bags of rice and fruit flies that were too numerous to count, on and flying around a wet rag on the top of a large pot.
The report also noted that an employee didn't wash their hands before preparing food and mentioned issued regarding food temperatures and cross-contamination.
The restaurant is allowed to stay open with the alert in place.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.