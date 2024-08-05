Consumer alert issued for Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A consumer alert was issued for a Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood after an inspector found multiple high-risk violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Wai Wai Chinese Cuisine at 4219 Murray Avenue after an inspection on Friday.

The inspection report lists several high-risk violations, which according to the health department, could lead to food-borne illness or injury.

The inspector said fried chicken and grilled chicken had to be discarded because of the restaurant was cooling it. Foods like ground raw pork, raw chicken wings and cubed raw beef were being held at temperatures that were too high, and the report says the staff was reluctant to throw out food that the inspector showed wasn't safe.

While there, the inspector reportedly watched an employee put their finger into their mouth then return to the cook line without washing their hands. There were also "too many house flies to count" in the basement, including the walk-in cooler, the inspector said.

The report also lists medium- and low-risk violations like mold on a tomato and a can of condensed milk.

A consumer alert means a facility is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and that the conditions may pose a public health risk.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.