Consulting firm to present 'leadership profile' to Pittsburgh Public School Board

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the "leadership profile" for the next permanent superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools will be presented during a special board session.

Representatives from the national search consulting firm BWP & Associates will share information they have gathered from the public.

The presentation will share what they learned from the public, school administrators, teachers, and students about what they're looking for in the next district superintendent.

It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The public can watch the meeting on Pittsburgh Public Schools' website at this link.

In March, the school board hired BWP to help lead the search for the district's next superintendent. The "leadership profile" will be used to help determine who will get the job, but ultimately, the decision falls to the school board.

They have said due to personnel and privacy reasons, the candidate pool will remain confidential until the final selection is made.