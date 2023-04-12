Construction worker falls at construction site in Washington Place
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - First responders were called to a construction site near PPG Paints Arena this morning after a worker fell on the site.
Dispatch confirmed to KDKA a man fell "a few floors" at Washington Place where the First National Bank tower is being built.
Public safety confirmed the man was conscious and alert after falling and suffered a fractured leg, shoulder injury, and elbow injury.
Medics had to use a crane to get to the worker who fell.
