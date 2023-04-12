Watch CBS News
Construction worker falls at construction site in Washington Place

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - First responders were called to a construction site near PPG Paints Arena this morning after a worker fell on the site. 

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA a man fell "a few floors" at Washington Place where the First National Bank tower is being built. 

Public safety confirmed the man was conscious and alert after falling and suffered a fractured leg, shoulder injury, and elbow injury. 

Medics had to use a crane to get to the worker who fell. 

April 12, 2023

