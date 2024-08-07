Construction project set to get underway at PRT's South Hills Junction station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A construction project on PRT's South Hills Junction station is set to get underway later this month.

The station serves all three light-rail stations as well as four bus routes and the upcoming construction work is aimed at improving both accessibility and safety.

Starting later this month through the end of January 2025, pedestrian access to South Hills Junction will be intermittently diverted and some nearby bus stops will be temporarily relocated for a rehabilitation project to improve station accessibility and safety.

PRT says that during the work, the station will remain open, but some access points to the station will be inaccessible for parts of the project.

The pedestrian detours will change throughout each of the five phases of construction, but the detours will be highly visible and clearly marked.

The improvement works being done will include rehabilitated retaining walls, improved lighting, and other repairs.

A new ADA-accessible bus stop along the South Busway is also being constructed.

Most of the work is expected to be done during daylight hours, but some overnight work might need done, as well.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of January.