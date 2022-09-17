Construction project prompts another weekend of restrictions on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The southbound lane on the Neville Island Bridge along Interstate 79 is closed for the weekend.

Crews are completing deck and concrete pavement upgrades, along with painting. Work will wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.

This is PennDOT's posted detour to help you navigate around the area.

• From southbound I-79, motorists will exit at the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchange

• Turn left onto Glenfield Road

• Glenfield Road becomes Kilbuck Street

• Turn right onto the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley

• From northbound Route 65, turn left onto the Sewickley Bridge

• Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard) toward Coraopolis

• From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to South 79 toward Washington

• End detour