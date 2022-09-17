Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction project prompts another weekend of restrictions on Neville Island Bridge

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Construction prompts closure on Neville Island Bridge
Construction prompts closure on Neville Island Bridge 00:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The southbound lane on the Neville Island Bridge along Interstate 79 is closed for the weekend.

Crews are completing deck and concrete pavement upgrades, along with painting. Work will wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.

This is PennDOT's posted detour to help you navigate around the area.

• From southbound I-79, motorists will exit at the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) interchange
• Turn left onto Glenfield Road
• Glenfield Road becomes Kilbuck Street
• Turn right onto the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley
• From northbound Route 65, turn left onto the Sewickley Bridge
• Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard) toward Coraopolis
• From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to South 79 toward Washington
• End detour

First published on September 17, 2022 / 10:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.