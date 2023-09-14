Construction on new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal passes halfway mark

Construction on new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal passes halfway mark

Construction on new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal passes halfway mark

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The big renovation of the Pittsburgh International Airport has reached the halfway point.

That means the new terminal remains on track to open in two years.

Crews are now working on installing the bridge that will connect the new terminal to the existing airside terminal.

The $1.4 billion project is expected to be finished in 2025.