Construction begins on DICK's Sporting Goods 'House of Sport' at Ross Park Mall

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new store is coming soon to Ross Park Mall in the North Hills. 

Simon Properties announced that "House of Sport," a new venture by DICK's Sporting Goods will take over the old Sears location. 

It's said to be a bigger retail store that also includes experiences such as a rock climbing wall, a batting cage, putting green, and more for an additional fee. 

Construction has begun and the store is expected to open sometime next year. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 7:08 AM

