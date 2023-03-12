Construction begins on DICK's Sporting Goods 'House of Sport' at Ross Park Mall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new store is coming soon to Ross Park Mall in the North Hills.

Simon Properties announced that "House of Sport," a new venture by DICK's Sporting Goods will take over the old Sears location.

It's said to be a bigger retail store that also includes experiences such as a rock climbing wall, a batting cage, putting green, and more for an additional fee.

Construction has begun and the store is expected to open sometime next year.