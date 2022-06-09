Construction begins on new Larimer-Homewood Connector project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County leaders broke ground on a new project aimed at reconnecting communities.

Construction is now underway on a major multi-modal road project in the city.

When it's done, local leaders said it will connect the city's Larimer and Homewood neighborhoods to the East End business district.

The Larimer-Homewood Connector will allow people living in those neighborhoods easier access to jobs and amenities.

"If we're not providing access to opportunity, we're not growing a city for all. I know that's majorly important," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said. "To Sen. [Jay] Costa, we've always fought for inclusion, ensuring that every development that we advocated for, supported had that level of access to opportunity."

The $4.5 million project will turn an abandoned railroad into a tree- and garden-lined road.