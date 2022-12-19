Connor Joe traded to Pirates in swap for minor league pitcher
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates made an offseason trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
The team acquired first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe in exchange for minor league pitcher Nick Garcia.
Joe finished the 2022 season with a .238 batting average, hitting 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runes, 28 RBI's, 55 walks, and 56 runs scored in 111 games.
Joe, now 30-years-old, was originally drafted by the Pirates with the 39th overall selection in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.
To make room for Joe on the 40-man roster, the team says that Nick Mears has been designated for assignment.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.