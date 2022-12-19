Watch CBS News
Sports

Connor Joe traded to Pirates in swap for minor league pitcher

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: December 18, 2022 (Pt. 1)
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: December 18, 2022 (Pt. 1) 06:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates made an offseason trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The team acquired first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe in exchange for minor league pitcher Nick Garcia. 

Joe finished the 2022 season with a .238 batting average, hitting 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runes, 28 RBI's, 55 walks, and 56 runs scored in 111 games.

Joe, now 30-years-old, was originally drafted by the Pirates with the 39th overall selection in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

To make room for Joe on the 40-man roster, the team says that Nick Mears has been designated for assignment. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 1:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.