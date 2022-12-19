Connor Joe traded to Pirates in swap for minor league pitcher

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates made an offseason trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The team acquired first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe in exchange for minor league pitcher Nick Garcia.

Joe finished the 2022 season with a .238 batting average, hitting 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runes, 28 RBI's, 55 walks, and 56 runs scored in 111 games.

Joe, now 30-years-old, was originally drafted by the Pirates with the 39th overall selection in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

To make room for Joe on the 40-man roster, the team says that Nick Mears has been designated for assignment.