Connor Hellebuyck makes 35 saves, Jets beat Penguins 2-1 to end 5-game losing streak

/ AP

Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele scored to help Winnipeg avenge a 3-0 loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 29 saves. Sidney Crosby's nine-game points streak ended.

The Penguins pulled to 2-1 late in the second period when Rust deflected a point shot from Erik Karlsson past Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg made it 2-0 with 4:31 left in the first period when Niederreiter backhanded a rebound off the boards past Jarry from the side of the net.

The Jets opened the scoring midway through the first. Scheifele beat Jarry by one-timing a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers on a 2-on-1.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Florida on Wednesday night.

Jets: Host San Jose on Wednesday night.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 10:09 PM EST

