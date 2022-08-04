Connellsville auto dealership owner, salesman indicted for defrauding pandemic unemployment benefits

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The owner and a salesman at a Connellsville auto dealership were indicted for defrauding pandemic unemployment benefits.

Prosecutors said RC Auto Sales owner Joshua Dewitt and his employee Terrence Newmeyer filed fake applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and Paycheck Protection Program loans for customers, then accepted that money as payment for cars.

A federal grand jury indicted Dewitt and Newmeyer on charges of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Eleven total people were charged last year in the scheme, which police said stole more than $300,000.

Dewitt and Newmeyer could face a maximum sentence of 30 years, a fine of $1 million or both.