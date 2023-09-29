Pittsburgh-area man accused of leading police on high-speed chase with 11-year-old in front seat

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Fayette County man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly sending state troopers on a high-speed chase, hitting speeds up to 125 mph.

Police say during the 15-mile pursuit, 34-year-old David Millero had an 11-year-old child in the front passenger seat with him.

State police said Millero was driving on Route 119 near the Connellsville Walmart when he ran a red light.

Troopers tried pulling him over when they said they noticed the car had a Florida license plate. Police said that's when they were notified the white Honda Accord was reported stolen by Redstone police in Fayette County.

Troopers tried initiating a traffic stop when Millero refused to pull over.

"I was at the red light, and I saw the cop there and I was wondering what is going on?" said Ashley Wiltrout, a witness to the police chase.

Wiltrout told KDKA-TV she caught some of the chase on camera, including the moment troopers used a spike strip to slow Millero down.

"The cop got in his trunk and I saw the spikes. I was like, something is gonna go down," Wiltrout said. "At that point, I didn't know what was happening but I'm glad the cops stopped it. It took probably a mile to even get to him. I'm like, 'wow, that's crazy.'"

Police said troopers utilized a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping Millero on East Murphy Street in Connellsville.

"I heard the crunch," another witness told KDKA-TV. "They had him on the ground and kept saying, 'get on the ground.'"

According to police paperwork, during an interview with the child in the car, police said the 11-year-old "was begging Millero to stop the vehicle and let him out."

Police said the juvenile also reported Millero actively using narcotics in front of him.

Police said Millero and the child are not related but did not comment further on how they know each other.

According to police paperwork, Millero apparently picked the child up and told him they were going to steal a PlayStation console.

"It's irresponsible. Wow, that's so sad," Wiltrout said.

Police report finding a hypodermic needle with liquid and a plastic smoking device inside the car. They said Millero appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he was arrested. He was taken to the hospital to get bloodwork before he was taken to jail.

Millero now faces 48 charges including receiving stolen property, corruption of minors, reckless driving, driving without a license resisting arrest and fleeing an officer.

His bail was denied.