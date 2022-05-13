Connellsville parents involved in school bus confrontation headed to trial
CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Two parents who were arrested after a confrontation with a Connellsville school bus driver will go to trial.
Tavin Jareal Brown and Kayla Tylene Leon were in court in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.
They are facing misdemeanor charges after police say they interfered with a bus driver following protocol to calm unruly children.
No trial date has been set.
