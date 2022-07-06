Connellsville man accused of shooting, killing wife

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Connellsville man is facing homicide charges in his wife's death.

Police said Charles Sok shot and killed his wife Debra at a home on Morell Avenue on July 2.

According to court paperwork, Charles Sok was wearing only boxers when he flagged police down and pointed at his wife lying facedown outside. When an officer asked who shot her, police said Sok admitted it was him because he thought she was cheating on him.

Video from a neighboring house captured two shots ringing out minutes after the victim gets home, court paperwork said. Police said she can be seen coming outside and yelling for help, saying, "he shot me."

Investigators searched the home and said they found a gun and spent shells.

Sok was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.