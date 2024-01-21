Watch CBS News
Local News

Connellsville man arrested and charged for sex crimes with minors dating back to the 1990s

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County man arrested and charged with sex crimes
Fayette County man arrested and charged with sex crimes 00:23

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - A Fayette County man has been arrested and charged for sex crimes that took place in the 1990s. 

Douglas Hostetler was taken into custody last week after police said he assaulted multiple children at different times, dating as far back as 1996. 

An investigation into Hostetler's alleged assaults began in September when victims started to come forward. 

He is now facing multiple charges including third-degree felony counts for indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

Hostetler is now being held at the Somerset County Jail. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 7:47 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.