Connellsville man arrested and charged for sex crimes with minors dating back to the 1990s

Fayette County man arrested and charged with sex crimes

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - A Fayette County man has been arrested and charged for sex crimes that took place in the 1990s.

Douglas Hostetler was taken into custody last week after police said he assaulted multiple children at different times, dating as far back as 1996.

An investigation into Hostetler's alleged assaults began in September when victims started to come forward.

He is now facing multiple charges including third-degree felony counts for indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

Hostetler is now being held at the Somerset County Jail.