State agents search Connellsville junkyard

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- State agents are combing the property of an old junkyard. Police blocked the road to B & R Recycling in Connellsville for hours.

Officials are being very tight-lipped about what was going on there on Wednesday. State police did confirm they were there assisting the attorney general's office secure the area while investigators went deep into the property digging, but for what is unclear.

"People told me they couldn't get up the road and couldn't get through," said Sonny Andrews, who lives on Bellview Road in Bullskin Township.

He says he left his house to run some errands Wednesday morning and was greeted by a roadblock at the end of his street in front of the now-closed B & R Recycling, owned by Rodney Fallen.

"I goes down the road and there was a couple police cars down there and a cop sitting between the cars. He wasn't all dressed up but he had his gun on him," Andrews said.

Andrews said he couldn't see any activity other than about a dozen undercover cars lining both sides of the street. He says he stopped the officer he saw and asked him what was going on.

"I said, 'What's going on?' and he told me they're back there digging for something. He didn't say for what but said they were back there digging for something," he said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the attorney general's office who responded with an email stating "at this point, we have nothing to release on the matter." State police will only say they were assisting the attorney general's office set up a perimeter.

Meanwhile, neighbors on both sides of Bellview Road share rumors that are circulating as to what investigators may have been looking for at the junkyard. But no one truly knows right now and they aren't surprised by the activity.