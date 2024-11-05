Connellsville house explosion injures 1

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews were called to a house explosion in Connellsville on Tuesday.

The home on South Ninth Street exploded and burst into flames around noon. Neighbors said they heard a loud noise and when they looked outside, they saw the house engulfed in flames.

"All at once ba-boom," neighbor Jay Urban said. "I came to the back door here and that's when I saw smoke. Then I heard a gentleman screaming, 'Help me, help me, help me.'"

"I heard this explosion, and I thought two semi-trucks collided," neighbor Jesse Haluchak said.

Crews were on the scene within minutes, and they were greeted with heavy flames and smoke pouring from the second and third floors of the home. The roof also collapsed.

"The person home at the time self-extricated himself and he made it out," New Haven Hose Fire Company Chief Jeffrey Layton said. "He's in a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition."

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating.