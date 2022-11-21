Congressman Conor Lamb joining personal injury law firm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Congressman Conor Lamb is joining a personal injury law firm after his term is over in January.

Lamb ran for U.S. Senate but was defeated in the primary by John Fetterman. He represents the 17th District, which Democrat Chris Deluzio won.

Kline & Specter announced Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, would be joining their firm.

Each day in Congress I drew on my time as a prosecutor and tried to be a strong and civil advocate for everyday Pennsylvanians.



Going forward, I intend to do the same by returning to the courtroom. — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) November 20, 2022

"My parents and grandparents made sure I knew how good this country was to us. They inspired me to spend 13 years in public service," Lamb said on Twitter. "Now, I want my law practice to be about providing a voice for people who need help, and making our democracy work."

Kline & Specter said Lamb will work out of both their Pittsburgh and Philadelphia offices.

"We are excited to have Conor among our talented lawyers. Conor has been an outstanding public servant and is an experienced and accomplished trial lawyer," the law firm said in a statement.

While announcing his decision, Lamb said he hopes to return to public service one day, "perhaps soon."