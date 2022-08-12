Watch CBS News
Conductor and engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BALDWIN (KDKA) - Two Norfolk Southern Employees are suing the company following December's derailment on East Carson Street in Baldwin. 

According to a report from The Trib, the conductor and locomotive engineer have filed a federal lawsuit. 

The train hit debris on the tracks that came from a rock slide. 

Two locomotives and five railcars derailed and both men were hurt. 

The lawsuit blames Norfolk Southern for negligence and carelessness due to a lack of a slide fence in the area, which could've prevented the rocks from getting onto the tracks. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 8:01 AM

