Conductor and engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment
BALDWIN (KDKA) - Two Norfolk Southern Employees are suing the company following December's derailment on East Carson Street in Baldwin.
According to a report from The Trib, the conductor and locomotive engineer have filed a federal lawsuit.
The train hit debris on the tracks that came from a rock slide.
Two locomotives and five railcars derailed and both men were hurt.
The lawsuit blames Norfolk Southern for negligence and carelessness due to a lack of a slide fence in the area, which could've prevented the rocks from getting onto the tracks.
