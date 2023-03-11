Concussions on the rise among older Americans

Concussions on the rise among older Americans

Concussions on the rise among older Americans

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) - A leading medical expert is saying that concussions are becoming a very common problem among the elderly.

Dr. Ramon Diaz-Arrastia is the director of the Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Research Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

He said that as the U.S. population continues to age, concussions are happening more often.

He referred to the condition known as "the gray tsunami" that is hitting emergency rooms.

According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in older adults.