Concert series at former church aims to establish Oakland as live music hub

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A group is looking to bring local music back to a proper venue in Oakland.

Post Genre is composed of musicians, students and technology and concert enthusiasts. Their goal is to make local music more accessible, as well as offering a production-ready space with lighting and audio.

Post Genre recently hosted live concerts at areas in Oakland like Flagstaff Hill, Schenley Drive and even a five-concert series that rocked the space above Pamela's Diner on Forbes Avenue.

"People were really excited to come and see their favorite bands that they would see in basements, living rooms -- wherever -- backyards. To see them in a more professional setting, with better audio, better lighting, it kind of changes everything for the audience and for the musicians as well," says Adam Klenovish, who works with Post Genre while also attending classes at CCAC.

They're now working with the Pittsburgh Innovation District and an Oakland real estate company to host a three-night concert series at a former church on Atwood Street in Oakland.

The organizers say it's a perfectly underutilized spot to put Oakland on the map as a music hub.

"We're really excited to use this space and bring the community in here and show them that the Oakland music scene is a real thing," says Klenovish. "It's essentially just starting, and it's only up from here."

"I think everyone is kind of wondering why it's empty," says Eli Alfieri with Post Genre. "The goal of these three shows is to prove that this could be a long-term location for live music, and that Oakland pretty much has all the ingredients except for an actual space."

"I came here as a Pitt student last year, and I would walk past the space and always be like, 'this would be the perfect spot for a venue,'" says Mark Riggio with Post Genre. "As a student, there was not a single legitimate venue within walking distance of the entire campus. That goes the same for CMU, Pitt, Duquesne."

The first show is on Saturday, Feb. 3. You can find tickets over on Post Genre's website.