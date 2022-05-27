Watch CBS News
EPA monitoring environmental impact of Harmar Township train derailment

By Jessica Guay

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Across the river from the scene of Thursday's train derailment in Harmar Township, people in Oakmont are wondering how it could impact the environment for all communities up and down the Allegheny Valley.

"This river finally got cleaned up a little and it breaks my heart that here we are again," said Mary Ann Menten, who was visiting her hometown of Oakmont on Friday.

Kevin Clark, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's on-scene coordinator, said that the agency has a wide variety of high-tech air monitors deployed in the surrounding area to keep the public protected.

Emergency crews said petroleum distillates leaked from some of the derailed cars. Officials are working to contain the leakage and keep it from getting into the Allegheny River.

Some people who were enjoying lunch at Oakmont Bakery on Friday said that they do have some concerns, mainly about the water.

"I do worry about the water quality in the river, but it sounds like the air quality is OK. We have a beautiful breeze, it's a holiday weekend, I'm hopeful that it's all OK," Menten said.

"You don't see anything or smell anything. I would be more worried about the water because if the cars went into the water and leaked, that's a big project to get that cleaned up," said Kami Gentithes, who was also visiting her hometown of Oakmont on Friday.

The EPA will monitor the air until it is certain that all hazards are gone. The EPA will also remain at the scene with state and local emergency management and environmental response authorities.

