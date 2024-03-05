Concern rising over colon cancer in young people

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In concerning numbers, the cases of colorectal cancer are growing among young people, and the cases tend to be more severe.

The experts are using Colorectal Cancer Month to amplify the alarm. If you are under 45, listen up.

With better screening and treatments, colon and colorectal cancer among those over 50 is on the decline. Yet, a disturbing trend is on the rise.

"The colorectal cancer incidence has started rising in the young people," according to Dr. Anwaar Saeed, the director of UPMC's Gastrointestinal Disease Center.

While studies raise suspicion that lifestyle, environmental, and antibiotic use could be contributors.

"Longtime, prospective studies are needed to confirm a causation link," Dr. Saeed stressed.

Dr. Saeed at the Hillman Cancer Center says what doesn't need more study is the correlation between early diagnosis and survivability.

The problem is younger people in their 20s and 30s.

"[These age groups] tend to write off symptoms to other more benign causes. The last thing that would come to their mind is colon cancer, especially [since] most of those cases do not have a family history, and so, you know, that delays that attention," Dr. Saeed said.

Dr. Saeed says that often, their physicians see their patient's age first.

"The last thing that would come to the provider's mind is colon cancer, too."

The result is a delay in young people getting diagnosed and treated.

"I would say more than 80% of those cases are diagnosed when the cancer is at late stages, stage four."

These diagnoses come with significantly reduced survivability odds, Dr. Saeed added. She says awareness needs to improve on all fronts.

"Knowing the early signs of colorectal cancer is very important."

Those signs include changes in bowel habits not triggered by diet, lower abdominal or lower back pain, blood in your stool, or unexplained weight loss.

Any or all of those and a doctor's visit is needed.

Isn't colon cancer generally hereditary?

Dr. Saeed says that's true in only 20% of all cases. The other 80% are from other causes and conditions, but when caught in its earliest stages, it is very treatable.