Community support of New Castle's "Adopt A Hurricane" program pays for senior's graduations, and more

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - A unique social media request - called "Adopt A Hurricane" created quite a buzz for New Castle High School's graduating senior class.

The school put out a request for community members to make a donation in order to help seniors pay for their graduation caps and gowns.

Less than 24 hours later, all of the 170 soon-to-be graduates were paid for - in full.

School leaders said the extra expenses during senior year can really add up and create a financial strain on some students and their families.

"A lot of them were fundraising and doing a lot of things, so I think they were relieved that they didn't have to work as hard to find the funding," said New Castle Senior High School Principal Sean Van Eman. "But, you know, they were just as astounded."

"I want what's in the best interest of them," said Bess Ondako, New Castle Senior High School Senior Class Advisor. "I want all of them to have an equal step off of that stage. I'm so excited for them that they don't have to pay for it."

School officials said the response to "Adopt A Hurricane" exceeded the amount needed.

Now, those extra funds will go toward other senior-year expenses.