Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) - A community in Fayette County is mourning the loss of a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. 

According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years, was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come see the buck. 

11/22/2022. Laramie Sisco poached an albino buck that has been watched and befriended by the surrounding community for 8...

Keffer goes on to say that he would sometimes be within 100 yards of people, since was reportedly the target of a hunter in the area. KDKA's Ross Guidotti will hear from the community this evening about this incident. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 12:45 PM

