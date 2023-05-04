Community members fighting water withdrawal proposal for Big Sewickley Creek

ECONOMY, Pa. (KDKA) -- A fracking company wants to withdraw 1.5 million gallons of water per day from the Big Sewickley Creek, a popular creek for fishing.

There are many community members who aren't giving up their fight to try to stop that from happening.

Pete Grove is enjoying his retirement hobby, casting a line and reeling in trout from the Big Sewickley Creek in Economy Borough, Beaver County. The creek runs through Beaver, Allegheny and Butler counties.

"It's a beautiful creek. I mean, they stock it well, Fish Commission does a good job and we just enjoy it," Grove said.

He's worried about what would happen if PennEnergy Resources is given the approval to withdraw 1.5 million gallons of water per day from an old swimming hole in the creek on Cooney Hollow Road. The company said the water withdrawal would support well development operations at a nearby well pad on Amsler Ridge Road.

"We've lived here for over 35 years and know this creek well. In my opinion, there is no way you can take that amount of water out of this creek, especially in the summer. There just isn't enough flow in the summertime -- you can cross this creek without getting your feet wet," Grove said.

PennEnergy has submitted multiple applications to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection since 2021.

In April 2023, the DEP outlined deficiencies in the company's application. On Tuesday, PennEnergy submitted an amended application to the DEP.

KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay spoke with fisherman Bob Schmetzer last June. He's still speaking out against the water withdrawal proposal.

"It's been said that they could take the water from the Ohio River and not affect it but if you take that amount of water from here it would cause permanent damage," Schmetzer said.

Big Sewickley Creek Watershed Association and Communities First Sewickley Valley recently sent the DEP a letter with more than 300 signatures with concerns about how that type of water removal could impact the ecosystem.

"From the wetlands that do have federal and state protection to the fishery that has state and federal protections since there are endangered species in this creek. And it probably won't be able to be a stocked trout stream anymore," Schmetzer

"I'm all for progress but not at the cost of ruining a creek," said Grover.

Amanda Peterson, Stakeholder Relations Manager for PennEnergy Resources sent KDKA-TV a statement on Thursday.

"All water sourcing activities are highly regulated by Pennsylvania DEP, with applications going through a rigorous permitting process to ensure that the withdrawal of water does not adversely impact the subject water sources. These regulations ensure the protection of fish and other species, their habitat and that our operations would not impede or interfere with other uses of the water source," Peterson said.

She said PennEnergy will only be able to withdraw water from the creek when state regulated minimum pass-by flows allow.

"In the event that the flow of the creek nears the minimum pass-by flow rate, the rate of withdrawal will be reduced or fully cease, as outlined in our application, until water levels increase and pass-by rate is sustained. A flow study of Big Sewickley Creek and an environmental impact study were required and submitted with our application. In addition, PennEnergy received final clearance for the project from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission March 9, 2023," said Peterson.

She said they have maintained a frequently asked questions document on the company's website that provides additional information to community members around potential concerns.

"We are working to incorporate the most recent concerns raised by Big Sewickley Creek Watershed Association."

PennEnergy also submitted an application for an intake structure and a temporary aboveground waterline to transport water to its B50 well pad. It's also interested in a truck terminal.