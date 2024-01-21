Watch CBS News
Community favorite "Ice Fest" returns to Ligonier

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A community favorite event was back in Ligonier Valley this weekend. 

The Chamber of Commerce's annual Ice Fest was back on Saturday! 

Outside of Ligonier Town Hall, the festival featured more than 50 sculptures, all made out of ice, food and drink, and even horse-drawn carriage rides for just $5. 

On Saturday, there was a spaghetti dinner for attendees and organizers said that Ligonier has much more to do than just Ice Fest. 

"Like I said, it's chilly out here," said Cindy Purnell the chairperson. "Dress warm, walk around, see a lot of sculptures, and you're gonna forget that it's cold." 

Now, if you missed it on Saturday, you can still check it out today - it goes from noon until 5 p.m. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 8:27 AM EST

