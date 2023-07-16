Watch CBS News
Local News

Community concern shuts down party at Brentwood bar

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Community concern shuts down Brentwood bar party
Community concern shuts down Brentwood bar party 00:20

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) - A potentially dangerous party was shut down by police in Brentwood. 

Members of the community contacted the police department to voice their concerns over an event that was being promoted at the Milestone Sports Bar on Brownsville Road. 

The promotion mentioned drugs and strippers. 

Following a check from the police on Thursday, the owners of the bar canceled the event. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.