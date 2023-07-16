Community concern shuts down party at Brentwood bar
BRENTWOOD (KDKA) - A potentially dangerous party was shut down by police in Brentwood.
Members of the community contacted the police department to voice their concerns over an event that was being promoted at the Milestone Sports Bar on Brownsville Road.
The promotion mentioned drugs and strippers.
Following a check from the police on Thursday, the owners of the bar canceled the event.
