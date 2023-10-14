Watch CBS News
Local Community

Community block party celebrates re-opening of Pittsburgh-area Shop 'n Save

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Community block party for re-opening of Pittsburgh-area Shop 'n Save
Community block party for re-opening of Pittsburgh-area Shop 'n Save 00:27

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) - A community block party is happening in Rochester on Saturday.

They're celebrating the re-opening of the Rochester Shop 'n Save. It was recently remodeled with new departments and products.

They'll also celebrate the grand opening of a new True Value home improvement store.

Free hot dogs, pumpkins, and cupcake decorating will start at 11 a.m. They'll also be grilling out at 3 p.m. with a live performance from local musicians.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 3:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.