Community block party celebrates re-opening of Pittsburgh-area Shop 'n Save

Community block party for re-opening of Pittsburgh-area Shop 'n Save

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) - A community block party is happening in Rochester on Saturday.

They're celebrating the re-opening of the Rochester Shop 'n Save. It was recently remodeled with new departments and products.

They'll also celebrate the grand opening of a new True Value home improvement store.

Free hot dogs, pumpkins, and cupcake decorating will start at 11 a.m. They'll also be grilling out at 3 p.m. with a live performance from local musicians.