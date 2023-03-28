Community attends screening of 'Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People came together for a second screening of 'Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life.'

The film's director was at the event at Point Park University on Monday night.

Patrice O'Neill is also the leader of 'Not In Our Town,' a team that works to document community response to hate.

She says the response right after the Tree of Life shooting and in the months and years to come is something unique to Pittsburgh and says other communities could learn from our city.

O'Neill says that many people come out of the film screening feeling hopeful and inspired to find ways they can help in their own communities.