Community and law enforcement gather on North Shore to remember fallen officers

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a day of remembrance on the North Shore on Saturday as dozens gathered to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. 

A ceremony was held along the Allegheny River to remember the men and women in blue who died in the line of duty. 

It was the first service held in three years and six names were added, including three Pittsburgh officers, a Robinson Township officer, and a Carnegie Mellon officer, all of who died from COVID-19. 

An Oakdale officer who was shot and killed was also added to the memorial. 

Law enforcement in attendance said those names will be memorialized forever. 

"Look at the wall, none of the men on the wall, women on the wall, thought for one second they wouldn't be home," said Oakdale Police Chief Jim Lauria. "They never came home. This is what this is about. To say thank you to them and goodbye to them. We respect you. That's what this is." 

Organizers said that two more names will be added to the wall - Chief Justin McIntire from Brackenridge and McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski. 

Both of them died in the line of duty this year. 

First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

