Commonwealth flags fly at half staff in honor of fallen deputy sheriff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - All commonwealth flags are flying at half staff to honor a fallen deputy sheriff.

On Wednesday, Washington County Deputy Sheriff Chad Beattie responded to a call and a short chase inside the South Strabane Target.

Afterward, the Washington County Coroner said Beattie suffered in his patrol car.

He died at the hospital.

Beattie had been with the department since 2002.