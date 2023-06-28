A piece of history: Commemorative Air Force bring Air Power History Tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are a fan of flying and a fan of history, then we have the local event for you.

Starting today at the Allegheny County Airport, you can see and go flying in historic military planes from World War II.

For the next few days at the Allegheny County Airport, you can travel back in time on board one of these historic planes and you can literally go flying with the crew.

On Wednesday, aircraft and history enthusiasts alike gathered to see these relics of a bygone era.

These planes are from Texas and they are part of the Commemorative Air Force's, "Air Power History Tour."

The tour was designed to allow people to get hands-on with history and give folks a little glimpse into what it was like on a bomber or in a fighter during WWII.

Cheryl Hilvert of CAF said these planes are a great learning experience for everyone and for her, it is a way to keep her father's memory alive.

"I have a family connection with these airplanes, my dad was a WWII bomber pilot and I learned to love these from a very young age," she said. "I feel that I am here to honor his service as well as all those other wonderful people who gave so much for us."

CAF has over 170 flyable WWII military airplanes that they take around the county throughout the year. They brought several aircraft to Pittsburgh this week and by far the biggest draws are the two bombers, the B-24 Liberator known as 'Diamond Lil' and the B-29 Superfortress called 'Fifi.'

Fifi is only one of two B-29s still flying in the world and Diamond Lil, is the only B-24 bomber of its kind that can still take to the skies.

Rich Dalzotta came to see the planes with his scout troop and said that touring these aircraft makes him feel grateful.

"Just to touch and feel something that you've watched in videos and movies over the years and you know what it did for our country," he said. "I mean, one of the reasons we are going to celebrate the 4th of July next week is because of these planes that kept this a beautiful free country."

If you want to tour these planes in the next couple of days, you can.

Tickets go between $10-$20. Now, if you want to go flying on one of these bad boys, well, that will cost a bit more.