Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco stopping in Pittsburgh on tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Pittsburgh next fall.

Maniscalco, who has starred in six comedy specials for networks like Netflix and Showtime, is bringing his "It Ain't Right" Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 26.

"Hop on the 'It Ain't Right' tour, where I'll roast today's absurdities – non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus," Maniscalco said in a press release. "Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!"

The tour, his biggest to date, will kick off on July 11 in Norfolk, Virginia, and make over four dozen stops across North America, ending on Dec. 15 in Des Moines, Iowa. After Pittsburgh, he'll also stop in Philadelphia, Wilkes-Barre, Hershey and Youngstown.

"There's a lot of things in the world that just ain't right, and I'm inviting you to hear what I have to say about it. This is the biggest tour I have ever done - and believe me it's gonna be done right!! I can't wait for you to witness it. New material, new stage, same attitude. Get your tickets because if you don't, 'it ain't right'!" Maniscalco posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During his last tour, Live Nation says Maniscalco sold out Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, UBS Arena and Prudential Center.

Maniscalco has recently been on the big screen for films like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," the Neil Bogart biopic "Spinning Gold" and "Somewhere in Queens" with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf. This year, he also co-wrote and starred in "About My Father" alongside Robert De Niro.

He also hosts two podcasts, "Daddy vs. Doctor" and "The Pete and Sebastian Show."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. with presales leading up to that date.