Comedian Pete Davidson bringing tour to Pittsburgh

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Comedian Pete Davidson, best known for his tenure on "Saturday Night Live" from 2014 to 2022, is bringing his comedy tour to Pittsburgh to ring in the new year.

Davidson will perform at the Byham Theater on Jan. 2. Showtime is set for 7 p.m.

"This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space," according to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's description of the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale access begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 7:23 AM EST

