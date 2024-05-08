Comedian Martin Lawrence bringing "Y'all Know What It Is!" Tour to Pittsburgh this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In his first tour since 2016, comedian Martin Lawrence is hitting the road, and that includes Pittsburgh!

On August 2, the comedian and star of the hit movie Bad Boys is bringing his "Y'all Know What It Is!" Tour to PPG Paints Arena.

The tour gets started not long after the premiere of his latest movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" with co-star Will Smith. That movie comes out on June 7.

Lawrence's new stand-up hour is described as a "fresh one-hour set where Martin brings the real talk and finds the funny in everything from family to culture."

"Comedy gives me that instant gratification," Lawrence says. "Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it's all about for me. But hey…y'all know what it is!"

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. and they can be purchased on Ticketmaster at this link.

Lawrence's tour will also make stops near Pittsburgh in Cleveland and Columbus on August 3 and September 21, respectively.