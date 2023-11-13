Columbia Gas says customers can expect lower heating bills this winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania said its customers can expect lower heating bills this winter.

The company said based on current market projections and assuming "normal" winter weather, the natural gas commodity portion of a customer's bill, which is a significant part of it, is estimated to be around 50% lower compared to this same period last year. But if it's colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bills could differ.

Columbia Gas said the cost of natural gas is largely dependent on market prices. The company said increased production levels, softening European demand and filling storage at substantially lower prices than previous years are contributing to the anticipated decrease in the cost of natural gas this season.

"With the costs of many everyday items continuing to rise, we know that every bit of savings can make a difference," said Mark Kempic, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania's president and chief operating officer in a news release. "The decrease in the cost of the natural gas comes as good news as we head into the winter months, when customers are typically using more to heat their homes."

Customers' bills are made up of two parts: the cost of natural gas and the cost of delivering the natural gas to customers. The delivery costs, or base rates, cover Columbia Gas providing service and emergency responses as well as maintaining and operating its natural gas delivery system.

Columbia Gas also has tips for saving energy and money on its website.