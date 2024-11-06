College football player in Pennsylvania found dead in dorm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Saint Francis University football player was found dead in his dorm room this week, officials said.

Kevon Walker was found dead on Monday, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. First responders found the 18-year-old from Buffalo, New York, unresponsive in the dorm, the TV station reported.

WTAJ reported that investigators said there were no signs of foul play and the Cambria County Coroner's Office is waiting for toxicology and pathology reports as the investigation continues.

The TV station reported that the 18-year-old's teammates told law enforcement that Walker had been "feeling ill" over the last few days, but the coroner could not comment on whether that was related to Walker's death.

Saint Francis University Athletics said Walker was a freshman on the football team who joined the squad after playing prep football at Canisius High School in New York. He played defensive line for the Red Flash.

"The entirety of the department is heartbroken over the tragic and untimely loss of Kevon," Saint Francis athletic director James Downer said in a news release. "Although his time at Saint Francis was short, he made a positive impact on the football program, was well-liked and respected among the team, and showed the promise of a very bright future with the Red Flash. Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Kevon's family, loved ones, teammates, and coaches during this incredibly challenging time."

The university said classes were canceled on Tuesday and counseling is available to anyone mourning Walker.

Saint Francis University is in Loretto, which is about 80 miles from Pittsburgh.