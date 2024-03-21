College basketball fans descend on Pittsburgh for NCAA Tournament games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The madness is finally here in the Steel City.

The NCAA Tournament started on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena with eight teams beginning their journey for a national title. Thousands of people have made their way to Pittsburgh to catch the excitement.

"It's a perfect way to spend a day off. Coming down here with some friends and family and soak in the atmosphere," Jordan Faulkner of Pittsburgh said.

A rainbow of colors made its way to PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. Various shades of red, blue, green and brown packed the seats to catch the action.

"Very excited. Can't wait to watch the games," Daniel O'Connell of Akron said.

"Really excited. The men haven't made the tournament since 2017. It's a really big thing," Gabriel Morris of South Carolina said.

Some traveled hours to be here to catch their team in action. With it being their first time in the city, they hit some of the popular spots.

"It's been really good. We've eaten at some places. We ate at Primanti Brothers," Morris said while in Market Square.

Other people in Downtown Pittsburgh were just local fans looking to enjoy the competition in their backyard.

"Super hyped. The fans are going to be crazy," O'Connell said.

"We decided to skip classes at college and come down for the day," said Madeline Dunda, a senior at Grove City College.

Some teams have big draws, along with the darlings looking to play spoiler. Of course, those players and coaches with Pittsburgh roots will have cheering sections.

"It's awesome Pittsburgh can host this, and just the community can come and enjoy it. Kentucky playing tonight with Adou (Thiero) coming back is awesome and so excited to see him," Dunda said.

Round of 32 action continues on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.