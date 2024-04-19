Watch CBS News
Cole Swindell bringing tour to Pittsburgh this September

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country music star Cole Swindell is coming to Pittsburgh this summer and he's bringing his tour to a pretty unique location. 

On September 1, Swindell will be playing at Pittsburgh Brewing Company and performing on the Iron City Stage. 

Joining him will be Ashley Cooke. 

The 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards New Artist of the Year is touring for his latest album Stereotype, released in 2022 with the hit single "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." 

The concert is one of a few this summer at Pittsburgh Brewing Company as part of its inaugural concert series and the venue is expected to host up to 7,000 people. 

Along with Swindell, Changes in Latitude a Jimmy Buffet tribute band will be part of the concert series as well as Zoso a Led Zepplin tribute band, and The Soft Parade a Doors tribute band will perform this summer. 

Tickets go on sale today and you can purchase them at this link!

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 7:49 AM EDT

